Home / Markets / Ipo /  LIC anchor book: A breakdown

LIC anchor book: A breakdown

Photo: HT
1 min read . 12:46 AM IST Livemint

Domestic mutual funds bought a majority of the shares set aside for anchor investors ahead of the LIC IPO as most large foreign institutional investors (FIIs) stayed away

Domestic mutual funds bought a majority of the shares set aside for anchor investors ahead of the LIC IPO as most large foreign institutional investors (FIIs) stayed away. A Norwegian sovereign wealth fund and the Singapore government were among the marquee FIIs that bought LIC shares. A look at the investor profile:

View Full Image
LIC anchor book
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
LIC anchor book
Click on the image to enlarge
