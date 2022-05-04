LIC anchor book: A breakdown

LIC anchor book: A breakdown1 min read . 12:46 AM IST
Domestic mutual funds bought a majority of the shares set aside for anchor investors ahead of the LIC IPO as most large foreign institutional investors (FIIs) stayed away
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Domestic mutual funds bought a majority of the shares set aside for anchor investors ahead of the LIC IPO as most large foreign institutional investors (FIIs) stayed away
Domestic mutual funds bought a majority of the shares set aside for anchor investors ahead of the LIC IPO as most large foreign institutional investors (FIIs) stayed away. A Norwegian sovereign wealth fund and the Singapore government were among the marquee FIIs that bought LIC shares. A look at the investor profile:
Domestic mutual funds bought a majority of the shares set aside for anchor investors ahead of the LIC IPO as most large foreign institutional investors (FIIs) stayed away. A Norwegian sovereign wealth fund and the Singapore government were among the marquee FIIs that bought LIC shares. A look at the investor profile: