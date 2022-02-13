2 min read.Updated: 13 Feb 2022, 09:15 PM ISTLivemint
As per the draft red herring prospectus, LIC's embedded value has been pegged at about ₹5.4 lakh crore as of September 30, 2021
State-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has confirmed its plans to create policyholder and employee quotas and offer them discount to issue price in its much-awaited draft papers filed today.
The portion reserved for policyholders can go up to maximum of 10%. The draft prospectus stated, “The aggregate of reservations for eligible policyholder(s) shall not exceed 10% of the offer size."
The government has appointed 10 merchant bankers, including Kotak Mahindra Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, to manage the mega IPO of the country's largest insurer.
The government is also mulling allowing foreign investors to pick up stake in LIC. As per Sebi rules, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are permitted to buy shares in a public offer.
FDI policy would have to be tweaked for FII/FPI investment in this IPO, as LIC is a corporation and not an insurance company.
The listing also comes against the backdrop of foreign investors pulling out funds from the domestic market just as the Narendra Modi-led government seeks to meet a sharply trimmed divestment target for the current financial year.
The company said its investment in government securities and T-Bills stood at 61.44 billion Indian rupees at September 30.
