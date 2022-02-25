LIC IPO: After filing of Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, market is eagerly waiting for SEBI's approval to LIC IPO (initial public offerings). The public issue will reserve 35 per cent of its offer for retail investors, 10 per cent for policyholders whereas 5 per cent will be reserved for LIC employees. So, apart from retail investors, life insurance policyholders and LIC employees are also waiting for LIC IPO subscription opening. However, before opening of LIC IPO subscription, there are some important information in regard to the much awaited public issue that retail investors, policyholders and LIC employees should know.

Here we list out 10 important LIC IPO details that policyholders, employees and retail investors should know:

1] LIC policyholder can claim 10 per cent quota reserved for them only when their LIC policy and PAN is linked. they can check their PAN and LIC policy linking status online by logging in at direct LIC link — linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/getPolicyPANStatus.

In case, their LIC policy is not linked with PAN, they need to do this before 28th February 2022. They can do this online by logging in at direct LIC link — linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp.

2] Only those policyholders will be able to apply under policyholders' quota whose LIC policies have been bought on or before 13th February 2022.

3] 35 per cent of the LIC initial offer has bee reserved for retail investors, which means those who neither an employee of the LIC nor they are LIC policyholders, they can apply under this category.

4] Both LIC policyholders and LIC employees are eligible to apply under retail category.

5] A retail investor can invest maximum ₹2 lakh in this LIC IPO.

6] LIC policyholder can invest maximum ₹2 lakh in LIC IPO and an LIC employee can also invest maximum ₹2 lakh in this IPO.

7] Maximum investment for a LIC policyholder who is not employed at LIC is ₹4 lakh ( ₹2 lakh under policyholder category, ₹2 lakh under retail category).

8] Maximum investment possible for a LIC employee in this LIC IPO is ₹6 lakh, provided it has LIC policy as well ( ₹2 lakh under LIC employee category, ₹2 lakh under policyholder category, ₹2 lakh under retail category).

9] In case of joint Demat Account, a LIC policyholder will be able to claim quota benefit only when it is primary Demat Account holder. So, policyholders are suggested to apply under reserved quota only when they are primary Demat Account holder otherwise their application will get rejected.

10] In case of joint policyholders, both can apply under policyholders' category provided both of them have separate Demat Account.

