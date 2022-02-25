2 min read.Updated: 25 Feb 2022, 09:17 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar
LIC IPO: The public issue will reserve 35 per cent of its offer for retail investors, 10 per cent for policyholders whereas 5 per cent will be reserved for LIC employees
Listen to this article
LIC IPO: After filing of Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, market is eagerly waiting for SEBI's approval to LIC IPO (initial public offerings). The public issue will reserve 35 per cent of its offer for retail investors, 10 per cent for policyholders whereas 5 per cent will be reserved for LIC employees. So, apart from retail investors, life insurance policyholders and LIC employees are also waiting for LIC IPO subscription opening. However, before opening of LIC IPO subscription, there are some important information in regard to the much awaited public issue that retail investors, policyholders and LIC employees should know.
Here we list out 10 important LIC IPO details that policyholders, employees and retail investors should know:
6] LIC policyholder can invest maximum ₹2 lakh in LIC IPO and an LIC employee can also invest maximum ₹2 lakh in this IPO.
7] Maximum investment for a LIC policyholder who is not employed at LIC is ₹4 lakh ( ₹2 lakh under policyholder category, ₹2 lakh under retail category).
8] Maximum investment possible for a LIC employee in this LIC IPO is ₹6 lakh, provided it has LIC policy as well ( ₹2 lakh under LIC employee category, ₹2 lakh under policyholder category, ₹2 lakh under retail category).
9] In case of joint Demat Account, a LIC policyholder will be able to claim quota benefit only when it is primary Demat Account holder. So, policyholders are suggested to apply under reserved quota only when they are primary Demat Account holder otherwise their application will get rejected.
10] In case of joint policyholders, both can apply under policyholders' category provided both of them have separate Demat Account.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!