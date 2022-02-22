LIC IPO: 5 things policyholders should know

LIC IPO: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has submitted the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) at SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India). The DRHP informs that through this public issue, Government of India (GoI) plans to sell its 5 per cent stake in the company. The DRHP further clears that 35 per cent of the public offer will be reserved for retail investors, 5 per cent will be reserved for LIC employees whereas 10 per cent of the public issue will remain reserved for its policyholders. So, a LIC policyholder will be able to apply in both retail and policyholder category. However, there are some important details for LIC policyholders that they must know before the LIC subscription opening date and avoid chances of rejection of its application.

