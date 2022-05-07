LIC IPO: 5 tips to ensure your application does not get rejected via UPI

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Saturday was the fourth day of the IPO. Data given on NSE showed that the public offer received cumulative bids of 25,76,76,330 equity shares compared to the offered size of 16,20,78,067 equity shares - registering an oversubscription of 1.59 times.
Bidding in LIC IPO continues in full swing on Saturday. Bank branches are also open on the weekend for accepting applications. However, with high demand among investors, chances are that your application can get rejected for this mega IPO. But you can stop that from happening!
SBI through its Twitter Account on Saturday announced some tips to reduce the chances of getting your LIC IPO application rejected.
According to SBI, an investor should keep in mind five factors while applying for LIC IPO through UPI. These are:
1. Ensure that there is a sufficient balance in your bank account.
2. Ensure that you have entered the correct UPI ID and UPI PIN.
3. Ensure that the PAN in the IPO application and PAN linked to your bank account are the same.
4. Approve through IPO mandate request through your UPI app.
5. Check your phone for IPO-related SMSs.
ASBA (Applications Supported by Blocked Amount) designated bank branches are open for accepting applications for LIC IPO on Saturday and Sunday as well. The IPO will close on Monday.
LIC IPO opened on May 4 and will be available for subscription till May 9. The nearly ₹21,000 crore IPO is the biggest in size to ever hit the markets.
Strong demand was seen from policyholders and employees. While retail investors also showed a healthy response. High-net-worth investors (HNIs) portion subscribed fully today.
On the fourth day of IPO, the portion reserved for policyholders and employees oversubscribed by 4.46 times and 3.46 times. The retail investors portion subscribed by 1.39 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (aka HNIs) portion fully subscribed by 1.05 times. However, the portion kept for Qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs) subscribed by merely 67% against the reserved size.
The IPO has a price band of ₹902 to ₹949 per equity share. LIC offers ₹60 per equity share discount to LIC policyholders, and ₹45 per equity share discount offered to retail investors.