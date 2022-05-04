‘LIC IPO a steal’: Capitalmind's Deepak Shenoy on India's biggest public issue

LIC reduced its IPO size to 3.5% from 5% decided earlier due to the prevailing market condition. Even after the reduced size, the issue is going to be the biggest share sale ever in the country. So far, the amount mobilised from the IPO of Paytm in 2021 was the largest ever at ₹18,300 crore, followed by Coal India (2010) at nearly ₹15,500 crore.