LIC IPO among mega public issues next year

This should be the first major deal of the year. LG Energy Solution plans to raise as much as 12.75 trillion won ($10.8 billion), poised to set a record in the country. Books will open the middle of January and listing is slated for Jan. 27. Other names to watch include Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., seeking as much as $1 billion and expected to trade in February, while the Korea Economic Daily reported Saudi Aramco-backed Hyundai Oilbank Co. aims to raise as much as $1.7 billion.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}