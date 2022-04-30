LIC IPO: The public issue of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is going to open for subscription on 4th May 2022 and it will remain open for bidders till 9th May 2022. The Government of India (GoI) has fixed LIC IPO price band at ₹902 to ₹949 per equity share. According to market observers, LIC share price has been continuous ascending in grey market and today it is trading at a premium of ₹92 that means LIC IPO GMP today is ₹92.

Giving 'subscribe' tag to LIC IPO, Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental) at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers lists out 3 reasons to apply for the public issue:

1] Market leader: LIC IPO looks appealing because it has approximately 30 crore policyholders and 13 lakh agents, accounting for 55 per cent of the total agent network. The insurance behemoth has a market share of around 64 per cent of the sector’s total insurance premiums in FY21. Life insurance has been one of the fastest growing segments in India’s insurance market and recorded a premium income of over ₹5.7 trillion in FY20. Of this, LIC had written premiums that amounted to around ₹3.8 trillion. As of 30th September 2021, LIC of India was India's largest asset manager, with assets under management (AUM) of $39.55 trillion, more than 3.3 times the combined AUM of all private life insurers in India and more than 1.1 times the AUM of the whole Indian mutual fund industry. LIC’s investments in listed shares accounted for about 4 per cent of the NSE's entire market capitalization as of September 21.

2] India’s Insurance sector has long been the most under penetrated: India’s insurance penetration was pegged at 4.2 per cent in FY21, with life insurance penetration at 3.2 per cent and non-life insurance penetration at 1.0 per cent. In terms of insurance density, India’s overall density stood at US $78 in FY21. These low penetration and density rates reveal the uninsured nature of large sections of population in India, and the presence of an insurance gap. The record low under penetration is expected to drive further growth for the already market leader Life Insurance Corporation of India. LIC, which controls about two-thirds of the market, performs well in terms of agent productivity and cost-to-premium ratio. The insurer has the highest commission-to-premium ratio of 5.5 per cent, compared to the top five private players' median of 4.4 per cent.

3] Dividend-paying stocks allow investors to profit in two ways: Through appreciation in the price of the stock and through distributions made by the company. In addition to providing consistent income, many dividend-paying stocks are in defensive sectors that can weather economic downturns with reduced volatility. The Life Insurance Corporation of India is fully owned and controlled by the Government of India. After diluting stake by the government of India its remaining major shareholder in the company and investors can expect a healthy dividend from the company after it gets listed.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.