LIC IPO: Anand Rathi lists out 3 reasons to subscribe to the public issue

1] Market leader: LIC IPO looks appealing because it has approximately 30 crore policyholders and 13 lakh agents, accounting for 55 per cent of the total agent network. The insurance behemoth has a market share of around 64 per cent of the sector’s total insurance premiums in FY21. Life insurance has been one of the fastest growing segments in India’s insurance market and recorded a premium income of over ₹5.7 trillion in FY20. Of this, LIC had written premiums that amounted to around ₹3.8 trillion. As of 30th September 2021, LIC of India was India's largest asset manager, with assets under management (AUM) of $39.55 trillion, more than 3.3 times the combined AUM of all private life insurers in India and more than 1.1 times the AUM of the whole Indian mutual fund industry. LIC’s investments in listed shares accounted for about 4 per cent of the NSE's entire market capitalization as of September 21.

