LIC IPO anchor book sees strong demand: Report

“Due to higher mix of non-linked and participating policies, LIC has lower margin of 9.9% as on FY21 compared to private players in a range of 20-25%. At the upper price band of Rs.949, LIC is available at P/EVPS (Embedded Value Per Share) of 1.1x which is at a discount of 65% compared to the average valuation of private life insurance players. Even though headwinds like declining market share, lower short-term persistency ratios and sub-par margins demand a discount to private players, the current valuation is attractive considering its strong market presence, improvement in profitability due to changes in surplus distribution norms. Hence, we assign a “Subscribe" rating on a short to medium term basis," the brokerage said.