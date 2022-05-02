LIC IPO anchor book sees strong demand: Report

LIC IPO anchor book sees strong demand: Report2 min read . 12:09 PM IST
LIC IPO will be a pure offer for sale. Out of the 22.13 crore shares offered for sale, around 5.93 crore shares have been reserved for anchor investor portion.
LIC IPO: The public offer of Life Insurance of Corporation got bids from large investors for twice the size of the anchor book, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. LIC will announce the anchor book of ₹5600 crore for the country’s largest public offering of ₹21,000 crore later today.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has set its price band for the Initial Public Offer (IPO) at ₹902 to ₹949 per equity share. The public offer starts on May 4 and will remain open for bidders till May 9.
Singapore’s GIC Pte and Norway’s sovereign wealth fund are among the anchor investors, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. The government is raising ₹20,557 crore by diluting 3.5 per cent of its stake entirely through an offer for sale route, and will still be the biggest initial public offering till date.
LIC IPO will be a pure offer for sale. Out of the 22.13 crore shares offered for sale, around 5.93 crore shares have been reserved for anchor investor portion. Employee reservation portion is at 1.58 million while policyholder reservation at 22.14 million.
Half of the shares are reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15 per cent of the shares will be reserved for non-institutional investors while the rest is for retail investors. Policyholders will get a discount of ₹60 per equity share.
Many brokerages have recommended subscribe to the IPO. LIC has been providing life insurance in India for 65 years and is the largest life insurer in India.
“LIC enjoys a strong market share of 61.6% based on Total Premium and 61.4% based on New Business Premium as on 9MFY22. However, LIC has been witnessing drop in market share to private players. LIC’s market share (based on premium) in group business declined from 81% in FY16 to 74% in Q3FY22 while in individual business, declined from 56% to 43%," said Geojit in a note.
“Due to higher mix of non-linked and participating policies, LIC has lower margin of 9.9% as on FY21 compared to private players in a range of 20-25%. At the upper price band of Rs.949, LIC is available at P/EVPS (Embedded Value Per Share) of 1.1x which is at a discount of 65% compared to the average valuation of private life insurance players. Even though headwinds like declining market share, lower short-term persistency ratios and sub-par margins demand a discount to private players, the current valuation is attractive considering its strong market presence, improvement in profitability due to changes in surplus distribution norms. Hence, we assign a “Subscribe" rating on a short to medium term basis," the brokerage said.
(With Agency Inputs)