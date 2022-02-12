LIC IPO: Bidders must link PAN with Life Insurance policy to claim this benefit

Commenting upon the benefit of PAN linked life Insurance policy; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "To participate in LIC IPO, one would need a Demat Account and there is huge number of life insurance policyholders who don't have a Demat Account. So, LIC notice aims to make such policy holders aware by reminding them to have a Demat Account ahead of LIC IPO subscription opening. However, there are huge number of life insurance policyholders whose PAN is not linked with its life insurance policy. Such policyholders' won't be able to apply under LIC policyholders’ category and claim benefit of LIC public offer reserved for its policyholders. So, LIC policyholders are advised to check whether their PAN is linked with their life insurance policy or not."