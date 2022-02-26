LIC IPO: Cabinet allows up to 20% FDI under automatic route in LIC, says report

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman this week said the government will go ahead with the planned initial public offering (IPO) of LIC, even as Russian forces massing near Ukraine’s borders throw global markets into turmoil. “There is a buzz in the market and there is interest for LIC IPO. We are going ahead with it," Sitharaman said at a press conference, adding that the government is equally worried if the market situation is conducive.