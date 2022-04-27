LIC IPO: GMP, date, price, other details in 10 points

The GoI has also announce a discount of ₹45 per equity share to retail and eligible employee category and of ₹60 per equity share to policy holder category. Meanwhile, LIC share price has started trading in the grey market as well. According to market observers, shares of LIC are trading at a premium of ₹48 in the grey market today. However, it had made its debut in the grey market on Monday at a premium of ₹25.