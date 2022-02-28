As per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the maximum bid amount under the Policyholder Reservation Portion by an eligible policyholder would not exceed ₹2 lakh(net of policyholder discount). It further said policyholders having one or more policies of LIC as on the date of DRHP and bid/offer opening date and who are residents of India would be eligible to apply in this offer, under the Policyholder Reservation Portion.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}