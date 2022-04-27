LIC IPO driving new investors to open demat accounts

Further, Varun Sridhar, CEO - of Paytm Money said, "With the LIC IPO coming up, we believe that May will be a record month for Demat account openings in recent times. It is a milestone event for Indian Capital markets and is expected to bring millions of new investors. We at Paytm Money are excited for this opportunity as we have built one of the most robust and comprehensive trading and investment platforms in the country. More importantly, given the trust that LIC has built with the common man over the decades, a lot of these investors are expected to come from tier 2 & 3 towns. Our IPO product will allow these new retail and HNI investors to apply for the IPOs on the Paytm Money and Paytm app in a breeze."