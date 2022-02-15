LIC IPO for policyholders: How to link your PAN card with policy number

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has filed draft papers with Sebi for the sale of a 5% stake by the government. The initial public offering of over 31.6 crore shares or 5% government stake is likely to hit the D-street in March. LIC has reserved not more than 5% for its eligible employees and not more than 10% for its policyholders. “The aggregate of reservations for eligible policyholder(s) shall not exceed 10 per cent of the offer size," the DRHP stated.

