LIC IPO formal announcement likely soon. What GMP indicates?

LIC management and the investment bankers will embark on road shows in six cities across India - including Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Kolkata - where they will be meeting potential investors and analysts starting on Wednesday, reported Reuters quoting an anonymous source. The road shows are likely to be concluded by the end of this week. In the last two years with the COVID-19 pandemic, physical road shows had come to a grinding halt but now with infections down the management has decided to re-start the process.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}