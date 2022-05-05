LIC IPO gets fully subscribed  on  Day 2

“Given the under-penetration of life insurance in India, the higher protection gap, and the improving financialization of savings, we expect LIC to maintain its market leadership position adequately supported by good business traction. Furthermore, LIC intends to increase its share of high-margin non-par products to improve its margins which will augur well for the company over the long term. Additionally, the company’s NBP/APE (new business premium/ annual premium equivalent) growth has seen a strong rebound, enabling it to gain market share in Q4FY22," the report added.