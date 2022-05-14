LIC IPO: GMP still negative. Experts see 'moderate to discounted' share listing

LIC IPO: After finalisation of share allocation for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for LIC IPO share listing date, which is most likely on 17th May 2022 i.e. on Tuesday. Meanwhile, LIC IPO GMP (grey market premium) is still in negative zone. According to market observers, LIC IPO GMP today is minus ₹20, which is ₹5 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of minus ₹25. Means LIC IPO share price is quoting ₹929 ( ₹949 - ₹20), in grey market today.

