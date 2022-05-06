Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) IPO, was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday. LIC has fixed the price band at ₹902-949 per equity share for its mega public issue.

As of 10:03 am on day 3 of the issue, LIC IPO has been subscribed 1.03 times with retail Retail individual investors picked up nearly 93% of the 6.9 crore shares set aside for this segment. Of the total, the policyholders' portion was subscribed a little over three times, while that for employees was subscribed 2.22 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) bid 0.40 times and 0.47 times respectively so far, BSE data showed.

As per market observers, LIC shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹65 in the grey market today. The share allotment is expected to happen on May 12 and the shares of the company will be listing on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The offer includes a reservation for eligible employees and policyholders. The retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of ₹45 per equity share, while policyholders will get a discount of ₹60 per share.

LIC's initial share sale will remain open for subscription even on weekend to enable people to participate in the mega IPO of the state-owned insurer, with an aim to attract investors. The initial public offering (IPO) will close on Monday, May 9, 2022.

The government, which wholly owns the insurance behemoth, plans to sell a 3.5% instead of 5% due to the market condition. The LIC IPO is apure offer for sale (OFS).

LIC reduced its IPO size to 3.5% from 5% decided earlier due to the prevailing choppy market conditions. Even after the reduced size of about ₹20,557 crore, LIC IPO is going to be the biggest initial public offering ever in the country. The size of the LIC IPO is set to be the largest so far in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.