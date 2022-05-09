LIC IPO subscription status on last day of the issue. Check latest updates

LIC has fixed the price band at ₹902-949 per equity share for the issue. The government aims to generate about ₹21,000 crore by diluting 3.5% stake. LIC reduced its IPO size from 5% due to the prevailing choppy market conditions. This is substantially lower than the earlier projection of about ₹60,000 crore. Even after the reduced size of about ₹20,557 crore, LIC IPO is set to be the biggest public offering ever in the country.