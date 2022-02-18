LIC India IPO: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has submitted Draft Red Herring Prospectus paving way for the most awaited public issue of the year. Life insurance policy holders who have one or more than one policy on the DRHP submission date i.e. 13th February 2022 shall be eligible for claiming the quota benefit, where 10 per cent of the total LIC India share offer have been kept reserved for the LIC policyholders. However, market is buzz about the discount that LIC of India may announce for the policyholders.

According to stock market experts, while going for listing at Indian bourses, a company is allowed to announce discount to its employees applying for its public issue. Similarly, Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC is also allowed under SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) to give discount to its life insurance policyholders. They said that under SEBI norms, LIC is allowed to give up to 10 per cent discount on the price offer. On how much discount LIC may offer to its policyholders, they expected maximum 10 per cent discount for LIC policyholders in the upcoming public issue of the insurer.

Speaking on what SEBI norms suggest in regard to discount that LIC can offer to its policyholders; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "Under the SEBI norms, LIC is allowed to give discount to life insurance policyholders on the price band fixed for general subscribers. However, as per the SEBI rule, this discount can't go beyond 10 per cent and I am expecting this discount to the tune of 10 per cent for LIC policyholders."

Echoing with Anuj Gupta's views; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "As companies are allowed to offer discount on the price band to its employees, LIC can give discount to its policyholders and SEBI has provision for this. As the discount is capped at 10 per cent and LIC can't announce more than 10 per cent discount to its policyholders, I am expecting 10 per cent discount on offer price for LIC policyholders in upcoming public issue of the state-owned insurer."

LIC is proposing an Initial Public Offer (IPO) of up to 316,249,885 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each (“Equity Shares") through an Offer for Sale by the President of India, acting through the Ministry of Finance, Government of India (“Selling Shareholder").

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

