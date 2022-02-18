LIC IPO: How much discount policyholders can expect on price band

According to stock market experts, while going for listing at Indian bourses, a company is allowed to announce discount to its employees applying for its public issue. Similarly, Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC is also allowed under SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) to give discount to its life insurance policyholders. They said that under SEBI norms, LIC is allowed to give up to 10 per cent discount on the price offer. On how much discount LIC may offer to its policyholders, they expected maximum 10 per cent discount for LIC policyholders in the upcoming public issue of the insurer.