LIC IPO (Initial Public Offering) has opened for subscription today and the public issue of the insurance behemoth will remain open for bidding till 9th May 2022. By 12:00 noon on first day of LIC IPO subscription, the public issue worth ₹20,550 crore has been subscribed 0.28 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.31 times. However, LIC policyholders have shown more enthusiasm towards the public offer as this portion has been subscribed almost 100 per cent by 12:00 noon today.

For LIC IPO applicants in retail, policyholder and employee category, it would be interesting for them to know how allotment of shares will be done for various categories. As per the information available on Zerodha, basis of share allotment will be done on draw of lots for retail category applicants whereas share allotment for policyholders and employee category applicants will be done on proportionate basis.

To clarify on what does this draw of lots and proportionate basis of allotment mean, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "In retail category, share allotment will be done on the basis of draw of lots that means allottees will get lots through allotment or a minimum of 15 LIC shares if their application gets through the lucky draw. however, in the case of policyholders and employees category, all applicants will be given at least some share(s) on the proportionate basis that means here share allotment won't be done on the basis of lots. So, one should apply as much of lots as one can if it falls under the category of LIC policyholder and employees category. by doing this, they will be able to enhance their chances of getting more LIC shares."

So, it's advisable for the retail investors to apply for maximum lots in reserved category i.e. LIC policyholders or employee category if they qualify for these categories.

The Government of India (GoI) has announced ₹60 per equity share discount for LIC IPO applicants falling under the policyholders category whereas discount of ₹45 has been announced for LIC IPO subscribers applying under employees and retail category.