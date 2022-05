LIC IPO (Initial Public Offering) is open for subscription and it will remain open for bidding till 9th May 2022. The Government of India (GoI) has fixed LIC IPO price band at ₹902 to ₹949 per equity share. The GoI has also announced ₹60 discount per equity share for LIC policyholders and ₹45 discount for employees and retail category applicants. As a good number of demat account have been opened to apply for the public issue of insurance behemoth in recent times, such new demat account holders might find difficulty in applying for the public issue.

Here we give step by step guide as to how a demat account holder can apply for LIC IPO on Zerodha, Paytm, Upstox and Groww:

LIC IPO: How to apply online on Zerodha

1] Login at Zerodha app using your account details;

2] Select LIC IPO;

3] Enter your UPI ID;'

4] Click on the bid option;

5] Choose investor type from individual or employee or policyholder option;

6] Enter lot size and cut-off price;

7] Click at 'Conform' and 'Submit' button.

After submission, LIC IPO applicants are advised to accept the mandate request for continuation of the proceedings with the public issue on UPI app.

How to apply for LIC IPO on Paytm app

1] Login at Paytm Money app and click at IPO section on home screen;

2] Go to 'IPO open for subscription' and select LIC IPO;

3] Fill-in the IPO application;

4] Add your UPI ID;

5] Receive mandate for blocking the IPO amount;

6] After accepting the mandate, your IPO application will get submitted successfully.

How to apply for LIC IPO on Upstox

1] Login at Upstox app or website using your credentials;

2] 'Go to 'Discover' tab and click at 'Invest in IPOs';

3] Three options – ‘overview’, ‘timeline’ and ‘apply’ will appear on your home screen;

4] Click at apply option and you will be re-directed to the LIC IPO application page;

5] Fill the forms and click at 'Proceed' option;

6] UPI Mandate payment pending message will appear on your home screen;

7] Accept the mandate and your LIC IPO application will get submitted successfully.

How to apply for LIC IPO on Groww

1] Login at Groww app using your credential and click at IPO tab;

2] List of IPOs that are open will get opened;

3] Select LIC IPO and click at 'Apply' button;

4] Place your bid and mention the number of LIC IPO lots you want to apply;

5] Choose cut-off price;

6] Select investor type from individual, employee and policyholder options;

7] Enter you UPI ID and accept mandate.

After acceptance of UPI mandate, your LIC IPO application will get submitted successfully.

