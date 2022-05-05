LIC IPO: How to apply for public issue on Zerodha, Paytm, Upstox and Groww

LIC IPO (Initial Public Offering) is open for subscription and it will remain open for bidding till 9th May 2022. The Government of India (GoI) has fixed LIC IPO price band at ₹902 to ₹949 per equity share. The GoI has also announced ₹60 discount per equity share for LIC policyholders and ₹45 discount for employees and retail category applicants. As a good number of demat account have been opened to apply for the public issue of insurance behemoth in recent times, such new demat account holders might find difficulty in applying for the public issue.

