LIC IPO: How to apply for public issue on Zerodha, Paytm, Upstox and Groww

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
LIC IPO: The GoI has also announced ₹60 discount per equity share for LIC policyholders and ₹45 discount for employees and retail category applicants
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
LIC IPO (Initial Public Offering) is open for subscription and it will remain open for bidding till 9th May 2022. The Government of India (GoI) has fixed LIC IPO price band at ₹902 to ₹949 per equity share. The GoI has also announced ₹60 discount per equity share for LIC policyholders and ₹45 discount for employees and retail category applicants. As a good number of demat account have been opened to apply for the public issue of insurance behemoth in recent times, such new demat account holders might find difficulty in applying for the public issue.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
LIC IPO (Initial Public Offering) is open for subscription and it will remain open for bidding till 9th May 2022. The Government of India (GoI) has fixed LIC IPO price band at ₹902 to ₹949 per equity share. The GoI has also announced ₹60 discount per equity share for LIC policyholders and ₹45 discount for employees and retail category applicants. As a good number of demat account have been opened to apply for the public issue of insurance behemoth in recent times, such new demat account holders might find difficulty in applying for the public issue.
Here we give step by step guide as to how a demat account holder can apply for LIC IPO on Zerodha, Paytm, Upstox and Groww:
Here we give step by step guide as to how a demat account holder can apply for LIC IPO on Zerodha, Paytm, Upstox and Groww: