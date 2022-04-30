LIC IPO launch: All eyes set on mega listing, what should investors do?

The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) is just around the corner. LIC which is the leader in the insurance segment - is going to launch it's nearly ₹21,000 crore IPO next week. This IPO is the biggest ever in the history of the market. Through the issue, the government is offloading a 3.5% stake and hence its pure offer for sale.

