LIC IPO may impact jobs, social spending, warns employee union

Life Insurance Corp. “was formed to provide insurance to rural and social and economically backward people," Rajesh Kumar, general secretary of All India LIC Employees’ Federation, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. The company, which has been funding capital-intensive infrastructure projects such as roads, railways and power for more than six decades, may instead focus on “profit-maximizing investments" after the IPO, Kumar said.

