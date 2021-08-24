LIC IPO may set many trends for Indian stock market: Key things to know

Experts believe that the LIC shares listing will act as a booster for the Indian stock markets as well as bring relief for the government in terms of its divestment target. "The IPO of LIC will set many trends. It will be the largest ever IPO in India. Also if the policyholders utilize the opportunity to subscribe to the proposed 10% of the IPO reserved for them, it will lead to the opening of several lakhs of Demat accounts further accelerating the equity cult in the country. The listing of the LIC share will help boost India's market cap and bring the much-needed disinvestment proceeds to the government. A low will depend on how the IPO is priced," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.