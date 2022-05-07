This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Data given on NSE showed that LIC IPO oversubscribed by 1.66 times with cumulative bids of 26,83,18,335 equity shares against the offered size of 16,20,78,067 equity shares.
LIC IPO: The mega public offer continued to receive massive demand from policyholders, employees, and retail investors on the fourth day as well. Notably, the non-institutional investors portion also fully subscribed on Saturday. The largest life insurer's ₹21,000 crore IPO is the biggest offer on markets.
Cumulative bids include demand on both BSE and NSE.
The portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NII) subscribed fully by 1.08 times with cumulative bids of 3,21,59,055 equity shares against the reserved 2,96,48,427 equity shares.
Further, on Day 4, the portion for policyholders and employees oversubscribed by 4.67 times and 3.54 times respectively. Meanwhile, the retail individual investors portion also oversubscribed by 1.46 times. These three categories have been tapping the IPO since the beginning of the offer.
However, the portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) continued to receive bids at a slower pace. The category subscribed by 0.67% on the fourth day with cumulative bids of 2,64,82,290 equity shares against the reserved size of 3,95,31,236 equity shares.
QIBs include foreign institutional investors, domestic financial institutions (banks, financial institutions, insurance companies), mutual funds, and others.
NIIs include corporates and other high net worth investors. RIIs include individual investors.
LIC IPO opened on May 4 and will be available for subscription till May 9. The issue will be available for bidding on Sunday as well.
Under the IPO, 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 35% of the portion is kept for non-institutional investors (NII), and the remaining 15% is set for retail individual investors (RII). Also, 10% was proposed for policyholders.
The IPO has a price band of ₹902 to ₹949 per equity share. LIC offers ₹60 per equity share discount to LIC policyholders, and ₹45 per equity share discount offered to retail investors.
LIC is expected to be listed on May 17. The shares will be listed on BSE and NSE. The insurer will compete against other private players namely SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on stock markets.