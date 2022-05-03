Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) initial public offering (IPO) drew anchor investors including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean government, raising 56.3 billion rupees ahead of its share sale that opens for public subscription from May 4 to May 9.

The 123 anchor investors joining LIC IPO committed to purchase shares at ₹949 each, the top end of a marketed range, as per a stock exchange statement.

They include the Norwegian fund and the Singapore government, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News, as well as 15 domestic mutual funds accounting for 71% of the anchor allocation. Orders from retail investors for the listing, which could raise as much as 210 billion rupees in total, will be taken starting Wednesday.

LIC has a 60% market share of India’s 24-company-strong life insurance market, but its hold is shrinking as private players like HDFC Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance chip away at its dominance.

Out of the 22.13 crore shares offered for sale, around 5.93 crore shares have been reserved for the anchor investor portion. Employee reservation portion is at 1.58 million while policyholder reservation is at 22.14 million.

The price band for LIC IPO is ₹902-949 per equity share. Policyholders will get a discount of ₹60 per equity share, while retail investors and employees will get a discount of ₹45 on each share.

Of the total shares on offer, over 9.88 crore shares are reserved for qualified institutional buyers and over 2.96 crore shares for non-institutional buyers. Up to 15,81,249 shares and 2,21,37,492 shares are reserved for employees and policyholders.

