LIC IPO on track despite volatility: FM

On the corporate governance lapses at the National Stock Exchange outlined in a recent Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order, Sitharaman said she could not comment on whether adequate regulatory action was taken. “On NSE, I have no comment to make on whether there was an adequate correctional step taken. I have no view this way or that until I get to the bottom of what is available before me. I am looking into it, but I won’t be able to comment on it," she said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}