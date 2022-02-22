Life Insurance Corporation IPO (LIC IPO) is likely to hit the capital market in March, the official date is yet to be announced. LIC has reserved 10% of the total shares on offer for the policyholders, and 5% for the employees. LIC has also reserved 35% shares for retail investors.

Investors who want to use Zerodha Kite, Console platform to bid for LIC IPO can follow this guide:

LIC IPO on Zerodha Kite or Console:

1) Login on Zerodha Kite using your password and six-digit PIN.

2) On the bottom right, click on your profile.

3) Click on the 'IPO', select the browser you want for the next window.

4) Zerodha Console ‘IPO Window’ will open, you can see a list of ongoing and closed IPOs.

5) You can bid for LIC IPO when the LIC IPO bid date is announced.

6) For step by step guide on what to do after that, read the desktop version below.

LIC IPO on Zerodha Console desktop:

1) Login to Console and select ‘IPO’ in the ‘Portfolio’ menu.

2) Select the IPO you want to apply for from the list of open issues.

3) After you select an IPO to apply for, you’ll see all the details of the offer, like open date, close date, issue size, lot size, and Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

4) Enter your UPI ID and click on ‘verify’.

5) Place your bid. Select the investor type for your application. If you are a policyholder you can select ‘Policyholder’ from the drop-down menu. Retail investors should choose ‘Individual Investor'. If you wish to apply at the cut-off price, simply click on the checkbox next to ‘Cutoff-price’. If you want to place a bid at a different price, you can do so by entering a price in the ‘Price’ field.

6) Once you’ve completed all these steps, click on the checkbox to confirm click on submit.

7) Once you click on submit, you’ll receive a mandate request on your UPI app. Accept the mandate and you’re done.

