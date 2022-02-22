LIC IPO on Zerodha: How investors can bid for allotment on Kite app, desktop

5) Place your bid. Select the investor type for your application. If you are a policyholder you can select ‘Policyholder’ from the drop-down menu. Retail investors should choose ‘Individual Investor'. If you wish to apply at the cut-off price, simply click on the checkbox next to ‘Cutoff-price’. If you want to place a bid at a different price, you can do so by entering a price in the ‘Price’ field.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}