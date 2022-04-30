LIC IPO opens next week. GMP, date, price, other details you should know

Giving ‘subscribe’ tag to LIC IPO, Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental) at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers said, “The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) IPO looks appealing because it has approximately 30 crore policyholders and 13 lakh agents, accounting for 55 percent of the total agent network. The insurance behemoth has a market share of around ~64% of the sector’s total insurance premiums in FY21. Life insurance has been one of the fastest growing segments in India’s insurance market and recorded a premium income of over Rs.5.7 trillion in FY20. Of this, LIC had written premiums that amounted to around Rs.3.8 trillion. As of 30th September 2021, LIC was India's largest asset manager, with assets under management (AUM) of $39.55 trillion, more than 3.3 times the combined AUM of all private life insurers in India and more than 1.1 times the AUM of the whole Indian mutual fund industry. LIC’s investments in listed shares accounted for about 4% of the NSE's entire market capitalization as of Sep 21. One can now invest in India's largest and world’s third strongest brand Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), in addition to being just a policyholder."