LIC IPO opens today: Latest GMP, subscription status. Key details to know

- LIC IPO GMP today is ₹85, which is around ₹33 higher from its yesterday evening grey market premium of ₹52, say market observers
LIC IPO (Initial Public Offering) has opened for subscription today and the public issue worth ₹21,008.48 crore will remain open for subscription till 9th May 2022. The Government of India (GoI) has fixed the issue price at ₹902 to ₹949 per equity share. The GoI has announced ₹60 per share discount to LIC policyholders and ₹45 per equity share discount to LIC employees applying for the LIC public offer. Meanwhile, grey market is also giving positive signals in regard to the public issue as shares of LIC are available at a premium of ₹85 in the grey market today.
Here we list out important LIC IPO details:
- LIC IPO GMP: According to market observers, LIC IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹85, which is around ₹33 higher from its yesterday evening grey market premium of ₹52.
- LIC IPO subscription: The public issue has opened for subscription today and it will remain open for bidding till 9th May 2022.
- LIC IPO price: The Government of India has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹902 tol ₹949 per share.
- LIC IPO size: The GoI aims to raise ₹21,008.48 crore from this public issuer.
- LIC IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for LIC IPO in lots and one lot will comprise of 15 LIC shares.
- LIC IPO application limit: One bidder has been allowed to apply for minimum one lot and maximum 14 lots.
- LIC IPO discount: The GoI has announced ₹60 per equity share discount for applicants applying under 'policyholders' category whereas it has announced a discount of ₹45 per equity share to applicants applying under 'employees' category.
- LIC IPO allotment date: The tentative date for announcement of share allotment is 12th May 2022.
- LIC IPO listing: The public issue will list on NSE and BSE and the likely date for LIC share listing is 17th May 2022.
- LIC IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.
- LIC IPO nature: The book built issue is 100 per cent offer for sale (OFS) in nature.