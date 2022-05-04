LIC IPO opens today: Latest GMP, subscription status. Key details to know

LIC IPO (Initial Public Offering) has opened for subscription today and the public issue worth ₹21,008.48 crore will remain open for subscription till 9th May 2022. The Government of India (GoI) has fixed the issue price at ₹902 to ₹949 per equity share. The GoI has announced ₹60 per share discount to LIC policyholders and ₹45 per equity share discount to LIC employees applying for the LIC public offer. Meanwhile, grey market is also giving positive signals in regard to the public issue as shares of LIC are available at a premium of ₹85 in the grey market today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}