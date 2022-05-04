LIC IPO opens today: Top 5 reasons to subscribe to this public issue

LIC IPO: Subscription for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has opened today and it will remain open for bidding till 9th May 2022. While investors are busy scanning financials of LIC, grey market is also giving positive signals in regard to the public issue. According to market observers, LIC IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 85, which is around 8 per cent higher from the LIC IPO price band of ₹902 to ₹949 per equity share. Like grey market, analysts are also bullish on the LIC IPO as they find it a suitable option for long-term investment.

