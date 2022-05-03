Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Ipo /  LIC IPO opens tomorrow: Here's what you need to know

LIC IPO opens tomorrow: Here's what you need to know

LIC IPO price: The GoI has fixed LIC IPO price band at 902 to 949 per equity share.
2 min read . 07:53 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • LIC IPO GMP today is 85, which is 16 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of 69, say market observers

LIC IPO: he Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is going to hit primary markets on 4th May 2022 i.e. tomorrow. The Government of India (GoI) has fixed LIC IPO price band at 902 to 949 per equity share announcing 60 discount to the policyholders and 45 discount to LIC employees applying for the public issue. The public issue will remain open for bidding till 9th May 2022.

Here we list out important LIC IPO details that you should know:

-LIC IPO GMP: According to market observers, LIC IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 85, which is 16 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of 69.

- LIC IPO date: The public issue will open on 4th Mqay 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 9th May 2022.

- LIC IPO price: The GoI has fixed LIC IPO price band at 902 to 949 per equity share.

- LIC IPO size: The GoI aims to raise 21,008.48 crore from its much-awaited public offer.

- LIC IPO lot size: An applicant will be able to apply in lots and one LIC IPO lot comprises 15 LIC shares.

- LIC IPO application limit: One bidder can apply for minimum one lot whereas maximum lots allowed for single bidder is 14.

- LIC IPO investment limit: As one bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 14 lots, minimum amount required to apply for the LIC IPO is 14,235 ( 949 x 15) whereas maximum amount allowed for single retail investor is 1,99,290 [( 949 x 15) x 14].

- Discount for LIC policyholders: GoI has announced 60 per equity discount for applicant applying under policyholders category.

-Discount for LIC employees: GoI has announced 45 per equity discount to LIC employees applying for the public issue under employees category.

- LIC IPO allotment date: The like date for share allocation announcement is 12th May 2022.

-LIC IPO listing: Shares of LIC will list on BSE and NSE and the likely date for share listing is 17th May 2022.

- LIC IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited is the official registrar of LIC IPO.