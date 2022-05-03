LIC IPO opens tomorrow: Here's what you need to know

LIC IPO: he Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is going to hit primary markets on 4th May 2022 i.e. tomorrow. The Government of India (GoI) has fixed LIC IPO price band at ₹902 to ₹949 per equity share announcing ₹60 discount to the policyholders and ₹45 discount to LIC employees applying for the public issue. The public issue will remain open for bidding till 9th May 2022.

