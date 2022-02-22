The PMJJBY is an insurance scheme launched by the Prime Minister for people in the age group of 18 to 50 years. Risk coverage under this scheme is for ₹2 lakh in case of death of the insured, due to any reason. The premium is ₹330 per annum. The scheme is being offered by the Life Insurance Corporation of India and all other life insurers who are willing to offer the product on similar terms with necessary approvals and tie-up with banks for this purpose. This government scheme is offered or administered through LIC.