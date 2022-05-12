LIC IPO share allotment likely today. Direct links to check status online

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
LIC IPO share allotment date: Bidders are advised to check LIC IPO allotment status online buy logging in at BSE website or at the official website of its registrar KFin Technologies Limited
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
LIC IPO: After completion of 6 days bidding for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, all eyes are now set on the LIC IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 12th May 2022 i.e. today. Those who have applied for the public issue can check LIC IPO allotment status online buy logging in at BSE website or at the official website of its registrar KFin Technologies Limited. However, bidders will be able to check LIC IPO allotment status online only after the announcement of share allocation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
LIC IPO: After completion of 6 days bidding for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, all eyes are now set on the LIC IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 12th May 2022 i.e. today. Those who have applied for the public issue can check LIC IPO allotment status online buy logging in at BSE website or at the official website of its registrar KFin Technologies Limited. However, bidders will be able to check LIC IPO allotment status online only after the announcement of share allocation.