LIC IPO share allotment likely today. Direct links to check status online

LIC IPO: After completion of 6 days bidding for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, all eyes are now set on the LIC IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 12th May 2022 i.e. today. Those who have applied for the public issue can check LIC IPO allotment status online buy logging in at BSE website or at the official website of its registrar KFin Technologies Limited. However, bidders will be able to check LIC IPO allotment status online only after the announcement of share allocation.

