Home / Markets / Ipo /  LIC IPO share allotment likely today. Direct links to check status online

LIC IPO share allotment likely today. Direct links to check status online

LIC IPO allotment date: Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFin Tech link — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx and check LIC IPO allotment status online with more ease.
2 min read . 06:39 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • LIC IPO share allotment date: Bidders are advised to check LIC IPO allotment status online buy logging in at BSE website or at the official website of its registrar KFin Technologies Limited

LIC IPO: After completion of 6 days bidding for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, all eyes are now set on the LIC IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 12th May 2022 i.e. today. Those who have applied for the public issue can check LIC IPO allotment status online buy logging in at BSE website or at the official website of its registrar KFin Technologies Limited. However, bidders will be able to check LIC IPO allotment status online only after the announcement of share allocation.

Direct links for LIC IPO allotment status check

As mentioned above, after announcement of LIC IPO share allocation, bidders need not to move from pillar to post. They can check LIC IPO allotment status online by logging in at official BSE website — bseindia.com or at KFin Tech website — karisma.kfintech.com. However, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFin Tech link — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx and check LIC IPO allotment status online with more ease.

How to check LIC IPO allotment status on BSE website

As mentioned above, a bidder can login at direct BSe link and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select LIC IPO;

3] Enter your LIC IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your LIC IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check LIC IPO allotment status on KFintech website

Those who want to check LIC IPO allotment status on official registrar's website, they can login at the above given direct KFintech link and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct KFintech link — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx;

2] Click at LIC IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter LIC IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your LIC IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.