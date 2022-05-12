Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIC IPO share allotment: SC refuses to grant interim relief on pleas seeking stay

LIC IPO share allotment: SC refuses to grant interim relief on pleas seeking stay

LIC shares are likely to list on May 17
1 min read . 12:28 PM IST Agencies

The LIC IPO opened on May 4 for retail and other investors and is set to be allotted today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Supreme Court today refused to grant any interim relief and stay the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) IPO share allotment on a batch of pleas filed by some policy holders. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narasimha said that the court should be reluctant to grant any interim relief in matters of commercial investments and IPO.

“We are not inclined to grant any interim relief", the bench said as it issued notice to the Centre and LIC on the batch of pleas seeking their response within eight weeks.

The bench said that on the aspect of interim relief the court must be guided by the well settled principle of prima facie case, balance of convenience and whether there is any irreparable injury.

The LIC IPO opened on May 4 for retail and other investors and is set to be allotted on Thursday.

The bench noted that one of the pleas has challenged the interim order passed by the Bombay High Court and disposed it, saying the writ petition before the high court will be transferred to the apex court.

The top court tagged the batch of pleas with a pending matter referred to a Constitution bench on the issue of passage of the Finance Act, 2021 as a money bill. 