LIC IPO share allotment soon. Here's how to check application status online

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
LIC IPO allotment date: After the announcement of LIC share allocation, bidders will be able to check their LIC IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
LIC IPO allotment date: After 6 days of bidding from 4th May to 9th May 2022, LIC IPO (Initial Public Offering) applicants are eagerly waiting for announcement of share allotment. The likely date for share allotment of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is 12th May 2022 i.e. tomorrow. However, the company may choose to announce share allocation one day before also. So, one can assume that LIC IPO share allotment can be announced soon.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
LIC IPO allotment date: After 6 days of bidding from 4th May to 9th May 2022, LIC IPO (Initial Public Offering) applicants are eagerly waiting for announcement of share allotment. The likely date for share allotment of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is 12th May 2022 i.e. tomorrow. However, the company may choose to announce share allocation one day before also. So, one can assume that LIC IPO share allotment can be announced soon.
After the announcement of LIC share allocation, bidders will be able to check their LIC IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the LIC IPO is KFin Technologies Limited and its official website is karisma.kfintech.com.
After the announcement of LIC share allocation, bidders will be able to check their LIC IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the LIC IPO is KFin Technologies Limited and its official website is karisma.kfintech.com.
1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2] Select LIC IPO;
3] Enter your LIC IPO application number;
4] Enter your PAN details;
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your LIC IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
LIC IPO allotment status check at KFin Tech
1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;
2] Select LIC IPO;
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);
4] Enter LIC IPO application number;
5] Fill Captcha; and
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your LIC IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
LIC IPO details
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The initiation of refund is expected to begin on 13th May 2022 and credit of shares in allottees demat account is expected on 16th May 2022. the likely LIC IPO listing date is 17th May 2022. However, LIC IPO GMP today is minus ₹8 that signals moderate to discounted listing of LIC IPO, say market observers.