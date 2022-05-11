LIC IPO share allotment soon. Here's how to check application status online

LIC IPO allotment date: After 6 days of bidding from 4th May to 9th May 2022, LIC IPO (Initial Public Offering) applicants are eagerly waiting for announcement of share allotment. The likely date for share allotment of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is 12th May 2022 i.e. tomorrow. However, the company may choose to announce share allocation one day before also. So, one can assume that LIC IPO share allotment can be announced soon.

