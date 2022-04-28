LIC IPO: Shares at premium in grey market, say observers. What GMP indicates?

On whether one should apply for the LIC IPO or not, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "LIC is synonymous with insurance in India and enjoys a huge competitive advantage in terms of brand value. However, there are concerns with the company like losing market share to private players, lower profitability & revenue growth compared to private players. But the valuation of 1.1 times Price to Embedded Value discounts the above concerns and policy holders getting a discount of Rs. 60 makes this a bumper offer. Nevertheless, investors must be aware that the business of insurance is long term in nature; therefore we recommend this issue for long term only and policyholders must grab this opportunity because of the discount given."