LIC IPO, India's largest initial public offering (IPO) by state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), will open for the general public tomorrow, May 4. On the first day of subscription on Monday, the anchor investor portion of LIC IPO was oversubscribed. The public offering of LIC will run for the public from May 4 to May 9.

The wait for India's mega IPO is finally over. Most analysts are bullish and have recommended subscribing to the IPO on cheap valuation.

Should retail investors, policy holders and first time investors subscribe? What analysts have to say.

Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental) at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers said: LIC IPO looks appealing because it has approximately 30 crore policyholders and 13 lakh agents, accounting for 55 percent of the total agent network. The insurance behemoth has a market share of around ~64% of the sector’s total insurance premiums in FY21. Life insurance has been one of the fastest growing segments in India’s insurance market and recorded a premium income of over ₹5.7 trillion in FY20. Of this, LIC had written premiums that amounted to around Rs.3.8 trillion. One can now invest in India's largest and world’s third strongest brand Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), in addition to being just a policyholder."

Analysts have recommended this issue for the long term.

“Every body should apply but there prospect should be long term not short term. As all of them getting good discount as well valuation get reasonable , but on other hand further stake sale after one year possible . So invest for long term view," said Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities.

Ravi Singh, vice president and head of research at Share India is of the opinion the the price band of LIC IPO is kept at higher side which is not an attractive price for adequate return growth. But he recommended investors to subscribe to the IPO. “We recommend that investors may subscribe for listing day gains and wait for lower levels for long term investment," he said.

LIC IPO Date

The LIC IPO will open on May 4 and close on May 9

LIC IPO Size

LIC IPO size will be will be around ₹21,000 crore

LIC IPO issue details

LIC has set its price band for the Initial Public Offer (IPO) at ₹902 to ₹949 per equity share.

LIC IPO discount for policyholders investors and employees

Policyholders will get a discount of ₹60 per equity share, while retail investors and employees will get a discount of ₹45 on each share.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.