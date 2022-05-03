Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental) at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers said: LIC IPO looks appealing because it has approximately 30 crore policyholders and 13 lakh agents, accounting for 55 percent of the total agent network. The insurance behemoth has a market share of around ~64% of the sector’s total insurance premiums in FY21. Life insurance has been one of the fastest growing segments in India’s insurance market and recorded a premium income of over ₹5.7 trillion in FY20. Of this, LIC had written premiums that amounted to around Rs.3.8 trillion. One can now invest in India's largest and world’s third strongest brand Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), in addition to being just a policyholder."