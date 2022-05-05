LIC IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Subscription status, GMP and other details

Despite volatile stock markets, LIC IPO, the country's biggest-ever public offer, has seen a good demand from investors. The government aims to generate about ₹21,000 crore by selling 3.5 per cent stake in the insurance behemoth. The IPO, which opened on May 4th, will close on on May 9. Bidding for LIC IPO will also remain open on Saturday, May 7. LIC has fixed the price band at ₹902-949 per equity share for the issue. There is reserved portion for eligible employees and policyholders. Eligible employees and retail investors will get a discount of ₹45 per equity share, while policyholders will get a discount of ₹60. Ahead of the IPO, LIC had mopped up a little over ₹5,600 crore from anchor investors.
05 May 2022, 10:44 AM IST
LIC IPO subscription picks up pace
As of 10:40 am on Day 2, LIC IPO was subscribed 0.73 times. Here are subscription status of different segments:
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) - 0.33
Non Institutional Investors - 0.28
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs)- 0.67
Employee Reserved - 1.4
Policyholder Reserved - 2.2
05 May 2022, 10:03 AM IST
Indian insurance sector is an attractive play: Wright Research
“With other massive insurance and insure-tech IPOs like Policybazaar and Star Health, India has become a leader in the Insurance IPO market. Moreover, with major listed insurance players like LIC, General Insurance, New India, SBI Life, and HDFC Life, India is now a significant market for listed insurance players. What is also extremely attractive about the Indian insurance industry is that it is underpenetrated and multiplying for the massive Indian demographic. This critical size and growth prospect make Indian insurance a fairly attractive play," says Sonam Srivasatava, smallcase manager and Founder – Wright Research.
05 May 2022, 09:45 AM IST
LIC shares - Latest GMP
Stock market observers are positive on the IPO and say that the grey market is also giving positive signals.In the grey market LIC IPO is quoting with a GMP or grey market premium of ₹60. The price band for LIC IPO is ₹902-949 per equity share. Policyholders will get a discount of ₹60 per equity share, while retail investors and employees will get a discount of ₹45 on each share.
05 May 2022, 09:41 AM IST
LIC IPO - Day 1 subscription details
At the end of Day 1, LIC IPO was subscribed 67%. The segment reserved for policyholders was subscribed 1.9 times, while that for employees was fully subscribed during the first day itself. The retail investor segment was subcribed 60%.