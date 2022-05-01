LIC IPO takes centre stage; Should you subscribe despite these risks?

All eyes are set on LIC IPO as it will open later this week. The IPO has already created a sensation on the stock market and even opened the floodgates for new investors who are looking forward to having a piece of LIC in their portfolio. LIC is surely the biggest ever in the IPO market and not to forget it holds a sensational dominance in the life insurance market - making it a plausible bet. However, there are certain pitfalls that an investor must take note of before investing in the IPO.

