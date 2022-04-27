LIC IPO: To apply, policyholders need to keep two things in check. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
LIC filed for the draft prospectus in February this year and later went on to tweak the IPO size. The insurer has trimmed its IPO size to 3.5% from 5% - fetching it about ₹21,000 crore. The IPO is expected to be open from 4 May to 9 May.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is set to launch one of the biggest initial public offerings in the history of the IPO market in India by next month. The government-owned company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus and awaits market regulator Sebi's approval.
As per reports, LIC has fixed a price band of ₹902 apiece at the lower end and ₹949 apiece at the upper end. Discounts will be given to policyholders and retail investors.
There will be a portion of the equity shares offered in the IPO available for bidding for LIC policyholders.
As per the draft filing, LIC mentioned that policyholders having one or more policies of the Corporation as on the date of the DRHP and Bid / Offer, Opening Date and are residents of India would be eligible to apply in this Offer under the Policyholder Reservation Portion.
However, LIC also directs policyholders to have two very important points in check to apply for the IPO.
Firstly, the policyholder needs to ensure their LIC policy is linked with their updated Permanent Account Number (PAN).
"A policyholder of our Corporation shall ensure that his / her PAN details are updated in the policy records of our Corporation at the earliest. A policyholder who has not updated his / her PAN details with our Corporation before the expiry of two weeks from the date of the filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI (i.e., by February 28, 2022) shall not be considered as an Eligible Policyholder," LIC said in its draft.
Secondly, ensure that you have a Demat account and it matches with your PAN card as well.
Here's how you can link your PAN with your LIC policies.
Step 1: Keep your PAN card handy along with the list of policies. Click here.
Step 2: You will need to click on the 'Proceed' option available in the instruction at the bottom.
Step 3: Add details like the date of birth that is mentioned on the PAN card. Further, add Gender, Email ID, PAN, Full name as per PAN, registered Mobile number, and Policy Number. In case, if you hold more than one policy, then you should select 'Add Policy' and proceed to feed in the further details.
Step 4: Once the above procedure is done, click on the deceleration checkbox.
Step 5: A unique captcha will be available on the screen. Add it as it is in the box and then click on the Get OTP option.
Step 6: LIC will send you an OTP on your registered mobile number. Add it in the required box and click on 'Submit'.
Step 7: After submitting the form, a message will be shown on the success of the registration request.
You can also check your policy PAN status.
Once your policy is successfully linked with your PAN. You can apply for the IPO through various means.
One of the easiest way would be through any supported UPI app.
In its draft, LIC stated that "all potential Bidders (except Anchor Investors) are required to mandatorily utilise the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (“ASBA") process providing details of their respective ASBA Accounts, and UPI ID in case of RIBs, Eligible Employee(s) and Eligible Policyholder(s) Bidding using the UPI Mechanism, if applicable, in which the corresponding Bid Amounts will be blocked by the SCSBs or under the UPI Mechanism, as the case may be, to the extent of respective Bid Amounts."
Currently, NCPI approved UPI apps live on IPO are - BHIM in partnership with companies like Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, UPI, AU Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, DLB, IndusPay, SBI, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, HSBC, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, and DBS among others. Also, Freecharge, Paytm, Google Pay, Phone-Pe, and MobiKwik allow IPO investment using UPI.
Another way to apply for an IPO is through internet banking.
Step 1 - Bidder needs to log in to their online net-banking account. They will be directed to their home page subsequently.
Step 2: Go to the investment section and click on the IPO/e-IPO option.
Step 3: Then you will be needed to fill in depository details and bank account details. After doing so, the verification process will be completed.
Step 4: Once the verification process is completed, investors are required to click on the 'Invest in IPO' option.
Step 5: Then you should select the IPO you would like to apply for. Click on LIC IPO and then add the number of shares and the "bid price".
Step 6: Investors need to ensure that they have read the terms and conditions of the bidding in the LIC IPO carefully before placing their bids.
Step 7: Once done, investors can confirm and place their order by selecting the 'Apply Now' option.
Step 8: At the bank, the application money will remain blocked up to the finalization on the basis of allotment.
Step 9: Furthermore, the account will be debited post the allotment of the shares.
Investors can check the details of the allotment of shares on stock exchanges. Check here!