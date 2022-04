The much anticipated mega initial share sale of Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) has been announced and the issue will open on 4 May, according to a PTI report. The bidding for IPO will go on till 9 May.

The IPO, through which the government will sell 3.5% stake in state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), will fetch ₹21,000 crore to the exchequer.

The IPO values LIC at ₹6 lakh crore.

The stake sale at 3.5% will fetch far lower than the ₹50,000 crore estimated before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Anchor investors had been reluctant to commit as the war eroded demand for equities, Bloomberg reported earlier, with foreign funds withdrawing more than $16 billion from Indian stocks this year.

The government in February had planned to sell a 5% stake in LIC. However, the ongoing market volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine war has made it lower the IPO size.