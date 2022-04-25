Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIC IPO set to open on 4 May; issue size 21,000 cr: Report

LIC IPO set to open on 4 May; issue size 21,000 cr: Report

File Photo: An exterior view of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)
1 min read . 09:56 PM IST Livemint

The much anticipated mega initial share sale of Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) has been announced and the issue will open on 4 May, according to a PTI report. The bidding for IPO will go on till 9 May.

The IPO, through which the government will sell 3.5% stake in state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), will fetch 21,000 crore to the exchequer.

The IPO values LIC at 6 lakh crore.

The stake sale at 3.5% will fetch far lower than the 50,000 crore estimated before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Anchor investors had been reluctant to commit as the war eroded demand for equities, Bloomberg reported earlier, with foreign funds withdrawing more than $16 billion from Indian stocks this year.

The government in February had planned to sell a 5% stake in LIC. However, the ongoing market volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine war has made it lower the IPO size.