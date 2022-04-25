LIC IPO set to open on 4 May; issue size 21,000 cr: Report

LIC IPO set to open on 4 May; issue size ₹21,000 cr: Report1 min read . 09:56 PM IST
- The IPO, through which the government will sell 3.5% stake in state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), will fetch ₹21,000 crore to the exchequer.
The much anticipated mega initial share sale of Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) has been announced and the issue will open on 4 May, according to a PTI report. The bidding for IPO will go on till 9 May.
The IPO, through which the government will sell 3.5% stake in state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), will fetch ₹21,000 crore to the exchequer.
The IPO values LIC at ₹6 lakh crore.
The stake sale at 3.5% will fetch far lower than the ₹50,000 crore estimated before Russia invaded Ukraine.
Anchor investors had been reluctant to commit as the war eroded demand for equities, Bloomberg reported earlier, with foreign funds withdrawing more than $16 billion from Indian stocks this year.
The government in February had planned to sell a 5% stake in LIC. However, the ongoing market volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine war has made it lower the IPO size.